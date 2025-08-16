Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys $67,050.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 15,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 281,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.47. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $5.24 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.27.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 221.93% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31,250.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

