Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Position Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $18,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

