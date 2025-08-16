Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $41.70 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $808.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

