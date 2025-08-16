Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.49% of Huntsman worth $95,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 157.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.