Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 162,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 143,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.41 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

