Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

