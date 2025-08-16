Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

NYSE FI opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

