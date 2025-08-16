Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

