Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

DELL stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

