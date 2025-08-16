HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Federated Hermes worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4%

FHI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

