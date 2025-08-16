Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Hess worth $463,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Hess stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

