Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hershey by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

