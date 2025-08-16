Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of HP opened at $17.67 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

