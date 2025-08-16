Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX:HRE) Insider Buys A$22,000.00 in Stock

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX:HRE – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Chiappini bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Heavy Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

About Heavy Rare Earths

Heavy Rare Earths Limited, a rare earth exploration company, focuses on the exploration projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company has an option to acquire the Cowalinya project covering an area of 230 square kilometers located in the south-east of Norseman, Western Australia.

