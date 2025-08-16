Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

