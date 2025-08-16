HC Wainwright Predicts Precigen’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Precigen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Precigen Stock Up 58.9%

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $876.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Precigen by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Precigen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precigen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

