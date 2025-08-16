Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,903 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $207.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $213.00.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

