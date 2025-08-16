Global Endowment Management LP Sells 5,493 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $121.12 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

