Global Endowment Management LP Has $250,000 Stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 131,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

