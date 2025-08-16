Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $4,470,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4%

GBDC opened at $14.74 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

