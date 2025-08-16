Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

