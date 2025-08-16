Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $68.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.