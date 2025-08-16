GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

