Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

