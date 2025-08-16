Gen Wealth Partners Inc Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP opened at $438.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total value of $92,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,478,587.01. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,398 shares of company stock valued at $392,582,738. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

