Gen Wealth Partners Inc Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

