GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $621.20 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

