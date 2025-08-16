GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 210.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $267.62 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

