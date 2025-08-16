Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 676,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,881,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Gartner Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:IT opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.