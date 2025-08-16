FY2027 EPS Estimates for EMX Royalty Boosted by Analyst

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on EMX Royalty from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$359.15 million, a PE ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

