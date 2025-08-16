FY2026 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Cut by Analyst

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RSI opened at C$6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$794.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.59. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

