FY2026 EPS Estimates for MPAA Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Motorcar Parts of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPAA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of 196.31 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

