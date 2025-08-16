FY2026 EPS Estimate for Gilead Sciences Decreased by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.40. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $8,734,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.