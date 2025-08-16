Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 6,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 555,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

