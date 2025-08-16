Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 6,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 555,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.67.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
