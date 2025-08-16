Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $877,000 Position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Penguin Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $23.77 on Friday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penguin Solutions

In other news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

