Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 21,772 Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,781,000 after purchasing an additional 769,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $10,830,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 584,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after acquiring an additional 378,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $13.73 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.