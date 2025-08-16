Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,079 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $556.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.20. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

