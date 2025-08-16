Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.6%

VRNS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $2,464,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,214.84. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,594 shares of company stock worth $5,789,257 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

