Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,695 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

