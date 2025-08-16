Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewJersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.