Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 499.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.