Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $93,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

