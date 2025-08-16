Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after acquiring an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,771,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.