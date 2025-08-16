Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 40,841.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,318,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gartner by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 211,842 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,022,000 after buying an additional 190,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $238.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

