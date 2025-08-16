Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 4833547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.