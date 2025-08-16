Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

EXOD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

EXOD opened at $28.82 on Friday. Exodus Movement has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exodus Movement by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

