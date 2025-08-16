ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Critical Review

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jack Henry & Associates 1 8 2 0 2.09

Earnings & Valuation

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $185.1111, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

This table compares ExlService and Jack Henry & Associates”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.97 billion 3.47 $198.30 million $1.44 29.40 Jack Henry & Associates $2.32 billion 5.03 $381.82 million $5.87 27.32

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Jack Henry & Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 12.00% 25.38% 15.01% Jack Henry & Associates 18.50% 22.07% 14.68%

Volatility & Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats Jack Henry & Associates on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.