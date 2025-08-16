EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

