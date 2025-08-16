EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 955,079 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after acquiring an additional 649,012 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,712,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,202 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.18 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

