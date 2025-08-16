EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22,698.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of UPRO opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $102.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

